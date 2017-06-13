Logitech Debuts Its Circle 2 Security Camera for $179

Logitech has just announced the successor to its popular Circle security camera, the Circle 2. It’s a huge upgrade over the original model, and it also brings in a slightly higher price tag. The Circle 2 starts at $179 for the wired model, and $199 for the wireless model. What’s special about the Logitech Circle 2 is the fact that it can actually change to fit wherever you want it to be placed. Now this doesn’t happen without buying the different accessories that Logitech will be selling with the Circle 2, so it is a way to sell more products, but it also makes its camera a lot more versatile than the likes of the Nest Cam and Cam IQ.

The Logitech Circle 2 can be mounted on windows, or walls, or even plugged directly into an outlet and mounted from the outlet. Which is a cool aspect, as it can still cover the entire room. Mounting it on the window is a cool idea as well, seeing as not everyone wants to put their camera outside. Not to mention there is a weatherproof extension available, that will cost a bit more. The different accessories for the Circle 2 range from $29.99 to $49.99, so it won’t break the bank, but you will need to plan ahead for these accessories. It’s actually a good idea on Logitech’s end because it is able to add more accessories to the Circle 2 without needing to release an entirely new camera. The Logitech Circle 2 does still stream in 1080p, and all footage is stored encrypted, so that you won’t need to worry about the footage being hacked by nearby hackers. Logitech is actually using “bank-level” encryption on the Circle 2. It will store the past 24 hours of content for free, but there are other cloud storage options available.

Logitech is selling the new Circle 2 on their website right now, and it’s expected to begin shipping in July. It’ll eventually be available from the usual retailers that all Logitech products are sold. That includes the likes of Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart and many more. As you’d expect, the Logi Circle app will still work with the Circle 2 and allow you to get notifications when there is activity taking place.