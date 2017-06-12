LineageOS Updated With June Security Patch & More

LineageOS has released the list of changes that have been made on the third-party ROM over the past two weeks. LineageOS, within the said time frame, has introduced new features, updated the security patch, and added new smartphones to its roster of supported devices. Users of devices with LineageOS now have the option to lock certain applications to prevent them from being cleared when the user decides to clear all apps. To terminate a locked application, the user may swipe the app or task manually to dismiss it. Another feature added to LineageOS is the ability to disable the lock screen album background. A new toggle has been added in the Settings app that allows the user to choose whether to show the album art on the lock screen or not. Meanwhile, LineageOS has also been updated to make the double-tap to sleep function work on lock screens.

Aside from the new features, some of the key components of LineageOS have also been updated. The LineageOS’ System WebView has been updated to Chromium 59. Chromium 59 brings improvements to Image Capture API, which allows websites to capture higher resolution images than before. Aside from the increase in resolution, the Image Capture API also enables additional features like zoom, brightness control, ISO adjustments, contrast and white balance. In addition, this new version of Chromium also supports animated PNG format, which aims to replace the GIF format. The June Android security patches have also been merged with LineageOS, which further improves the security of the devices running the custom software.

Last but not the least, the changelog also enumerated the new devices that are now supported by the latest version of LineageOS. LineageOS 14.1 is now available for the Nexus 9, the Xiaomi Mi 4c, the Xiaomi Mi 5s, the Xiaomi Mi MIX, the Motorola Droid 4, the Motorola Droid Bionic, and the Motorola Droid RAZR/RAZR MAXX. Meanwhile, the support for several devices is temporarily suspended. These devices include the BQ Aquarius U Plus, T-Mobile version of the LG G Pad X, T-Mobile and international versions of the LG G5, and several versions of the LG V20. In addition, LineageOS ROMs for several versions of the LG G2 are no longer actively maintained. A build guide has been made available so developers can make their own private builds or restart support for the device.