Limited Silver Variant Of Xiaomi Mi 6 May Never Be Released

The Xiaomi Mi 6 flagship smartphone was announced back in April but it now appears that its limited Silver Edition may never be released. When the device was originally unveiled, it was stated that the color choices would be White, Black, and Blue, and that there would also be a special Silver Edition as well as a Ceramic Edition with 19-karat gold camera accents, which already launched. However, although the glossy Silver version was on display during the launch event, Xiaomi’s Marketing Director Zang Zhiyuan posted on social media yesterday about complications with the early manufacturing process for this color of the handset, saying that the company has not perfected it at this stage. Therefore, though it’s not impossible that the Mi 6 Silver Edition might eventually make an appearance, it seems more likely that it may not make it to the shelves after all, despite the fact that Xiaomi says it’s still trying to make it happen.

There have been some claims that the silver color of the Xiaomi Mi 6 may have been a ploy to make the device more appealing to consumers, but given the recent statement from the company’s official, it does seem that the non-appearance of the Silver option is simply due to its complex manufacturing process. This latest news follows the recent sighting of a prototype of the Xiaomi Mi 6 Silver Edition on an auction site, and Zang Zhiyuan also said in his post that this legally belongs to Xiaomi and that the company could pursue any buyers or sellers involved.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is powered by the Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor with the Adreno 540 GPU for graphics processing, has 6GB of RAM, and offers a choice between 64GB and 128GB of internal storage. It sports a 5.15-inch display with Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080, dual 12-megapixel rear camera sensors and an 8-megapixel front-facing shooter. Additionally, it has a 3,350mAh battery featuring fast charging support and runs Android 7.1 Nougat skinned with Xiaomi’s MIUI 8 OS. Incidentally, an executive from the company recently hinted that MIUI 9 was on the way very soon, although an update on that front has yet to follow.