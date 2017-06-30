A Likely Wi-Fi Only Model of Acer Iconia One 10 Hits FCC

A new model of the Acer Iconia One 10 tablet has passed the certification process of the FCC. This unit, which has the model number A7002, will likely be a Wi-Fi-only version of the said tablet. While it lacks the ability to connect to mobile data networks, the device, which has support for dual-band Wi-Fi, should be sufficient enough for people who primarily use their tablets at home or in school. In addition, the device also supports both Bluetooth connectivity and GPS. The former feature allows the device to connect to wireless peripherals like Bluetooth headsets and speakers while the latter allows the device owner to utilize the device as navigation guides.

Aside from the test reports, Acer also submitted both external and internal photographs of the device. These images give interested users a hint on the device’s build and internal specifications. The front of the device is occupied primarily by the device’s display. Above the said display, users may find the front-facing camera while two front-facing loudspeakers are located beside the display. The speakers should provide an immersive content consumption experience if executed well. At the top of the device, a power button, volume rocker, and a microphone are located. Also located there are the microUSB port and microSD card slot, bot of which are found underneath a cover. Meanwhile, the left-hand side of the device contains both the headphone jack and another microUSB port while the back part of the device houses the rear camera.

A few details about the tablet’s hardware components can be found in the internal photographs submitted by Acer to the FCC. Based on the information provided by the labels on the unit’s battery, the Taiwan-based device manufacturer included a 6100mAh battery to power the device. While there are no visible markings that will identify the tablet’s main chipset, it has been highlighted in the photographs that a MediaTek RF chipset is incorporated into the device’s motherboard. The internal photographs also show that the Acer Iconia One 10 tablet uses a 32GB eMMC flash storage solution from Kingston. For those interested to purchase the device, the FCC certification is an indication that this model of the Acer Iconia One 10 tablet will likely reach the US market soon.