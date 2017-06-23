LG X power2 Launches In Canada Through Local Carriers

The LG X power2 is launching in Canada through the country’s main carriers including Virgin Mobile, Bell, Bell MTS, Videotron, Fido, and Freedom Mobile. The smartphone is now available for purchase in the country without a contract or alongside a carrier agreement, and the lowest price for the model is set at $249 CAD (approximately $188 USD) by Bell, Bell MTS, and Virgin Mobile.

Meanwhile, the LG X power2 carries a price tag of $269 CAD ($203 USD) at Videotron, and Freedom Mobile offers the device off-contract for the price of $280 CAD ($211 USD). Lastly, the smartphone is available at Fido for $299 CAD, which translates to around $225 USD at today’s conversion rate. Alternatively, keep in mind that each carrier offers the LG X power2 alongside a two-year agreement, with monthly rates depending on the type of contract and varying from one carrier to another. The LG X power2 will also be available for purchase in Canada through Koodo Mobile and Telus, both of which are expected to start offering the device by the end of the month.

The LG X power2 was officially introduced at Mobile World Congress (MWC) back in February, promising great battery life thanks to a non-removable Li-Ion unit boasting a capacity of 4,500mAh. The variant launched in Canada is fueled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 system-on-chip (SoC) housing four ARM Cortex-A53 cores clocked at up to 1.4GHz, as well as the Adreno 308 graphics chip. The processor works alongside 1.5GB of RAM, and users will have access to 16 GB of onboard memory expandable via a microSD card slot by up to 2TB. Other details include a 13-megapixel main camera with autofocus, 5-megapixel front-facing sensor coupled with an LED flash unit, as well as a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display panel with a resolution of 1280 by 720 pixels and, amounting to a density of roughly 267 pixels per inch. The LG X power2 is wrapped in a polycarbonate case, bringing its total weight up to 164 grams (5.78 ounces) and runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, modified by LG’s proprietary user interface. The device was originally announced in a variety of colors but it appears that only the black variant is currently available for purchase in Canada.

