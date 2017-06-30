LG V30 Midframe Leaks, Shows Off Wireless Charging Module

The LG V30 is one of the most anticipated flagship devices of 2017, and its midframe just surfaced, revealing that the phone will sport wireless charging. If you take a look at the provided image, you’ll get to see the phone’s alleged midframe, and along with it, the device’s wireless charging module. The LG V20 did not offer wireless charging, while some LG G6 units did, US consumers did get wireless charging, while some regions in Asia got a really high-quality DAC for audio instead. Having said that, the LG G6 Plus comes with both wireless charging and the aforementioned DAC module, and the LG V30 is expected to sport both as well.

The LG G6 and the LG G6 Plus are made out of metal and glass, while the LG V20 came with a metal shell, which essentially prevented the phone from sporting wireless charging. The LG V30 is expected to sport a design similar to that of the LG G6, which means it will ship with a glass panel on the back, and thus make it far easier for the company to include wireless charging. Having said that, the LG V30 is actually rumored to ditch the secondary display, which is the main differentiating factor for the ‘LG V’ lineup. The LG V30, according to the latest rumor, is expected to replace the secondary panel by including an AMOLED display, which will, presumably, sport some similar ‘Always On’ features. Do keep in mind that this is only a rumor at this point, most reports are still claiming that the phone will ship with two displays, so we’ll just have to wait for LG to introduce it before we know for sure. Speaking of which, the LG V30 is expected to arrive in late Q3 this year, which probably means it will launch in September.

The LG V30 will probably sport a 5.7-inch QHD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, and the phone is expected to ship with 6GB of RAM on the inside. This handset will sport a battery which will be larger than 3,000mAh, and it will not be removable. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor will fuel this phablet, along with the Adreno 540 GPU for graphics rendering. Android 7.1 Nougat is expected to ship out of the box here, and on top of it, you’ll get LG’s custom UI.