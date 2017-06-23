LG-M700F Smartphone Running Android Nougat Visits The FCC

LG’s new smartphone, bearing the model number LG-M700F, has now been spotted at the U.S certification site, Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Usually, smartphones get a release date very soon after they are spotted at FCC, and it is expected that this alleged new device from LG will also launch sooner or later. The FCC certification reveals that the smartphone is running on Android 7.0 Nougat.

The FCC certification, unfortunately, did not reveal anything else. Hence the only thing which we know so far about this alleged new smartphone from LG is that it will be running on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. It is also worth noting that this is the second smartphone from LG which got certified by the FCC in the past couple of weeks. Recently even a smartphone bearing model number LG-M700H was certified. In fact, even that smartphone was spotted running on Android Nougat. Looking at the closely related model number and the fact the fact that both the devices are running on Android Nougat, it certainly looks like both are just two different variants of the same smartphone. Hence it looks like we will be seeing a new smartphone from LG very soon that will be launched in two different variants.

Since we don’t have any other info about the specs that these devices will sport, it is hard to guess if it will be a flagship offering or not. However, since LG has already launched the flagship for this year i.e. the LG G6, it is safe to say that this could very well be mid-range or an entry-level smartphone offering from the company. But at the same time, it is suggested that you take this info with a grain of salt. Another smartphone which LG is expected to launch this year is the V30, which will be succeeding the V20 that was launched last year. LG is expected to unveil the V30 on August 31st, and it looks like we will be getting the same bezel-less treatment which we are seeing as a current trend. Hence it certainly looks LG has a lot in store for the consumers.