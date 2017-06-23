LG K10 (K425) On AT&T Now Receiving Android Nougat Update

The LG K10 budget smartphone on AT&T‘s network is now receiving Android 7.0 Nougat update. It is arriving as the software version K42520c, and just as expected, it brings most of the Nougat features to the smartphone. The software package also includes the April security patch, making the device more secure in overall, in addition to shipping with a number of bug fixes and performance improvements that theoretically improve the user experience of the LG K10.

AT&T posted a handful of info about this new upgrade on its support page, revealing that the software update has the baseband version MPSS.JO.2.0.c1.2-00020-8909_GEN_PACK-1.90266.1.93441.1 and the Kernel version 3.10.49. The build number of the software is NRD90U, and the package is quite heavy, with its total file size being over 1.2GB. Hence, users are recommended that they connect to a Wi-Fi network before attempting to download the new software to their device in order to avoid unnecessary mobile data charges. It is also recommended that you charge your smartphone sufficiently before the installation. Also, since the new software is being rolled out over the air (OTA), it may take some time to arrive, with AT&T pushing it out in a staged manner. If your device is set to check for software updates automatically, expect to receive a notification about the package in the coming days. Alternatively, users can also check for the update manually by going to Settings > About device > System updates, and selecting the corresponding option on the following screen.

The LG K10 falls under the affordable category of smartphones as it sports a decent set of specs for the price at which it is being offered at. The smartphone has a 5.3-inch display with a resolution of 720 by 1280 pixels. Internally, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 SoC which is coupled with 1GB RAM. In terms of camera capabilities, it sports a 13-megapixel sensor at the back, whereas on the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It is kept powered by a 2,300mAh battery. The arrival of Nougat to the device is somewhat surprising considering its price range and it remains to be seen whether the handset also eventually receives other major software additions.