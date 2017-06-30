LG G6 Prime & G6 Alpha To Hit Europe, New Trademarks Suggest

LG Electronics on Thursday filed for trademarks on the terms “LG G6 Prime” and “LG G6 Alpha,” with the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) submitting the necessary paperwork with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). The trademarks were submitted less than 24 hours before the Seoul-based tech giant released the LG G6 Plus and LG G6 (32GB) in its home country, thus revising its Android-powered flagship for the first time since launching it this spring at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain. Shortly after the company’s filing with the EUIPO, a new report on a third revision of the LG G6 emerged online, with one industry insider claiming that the company is preparing to launch the LG Q6, essentially a lite version of its high-end smartphone that’s said to sport a somewhat smaller screen.

While the filing describing the LG G6 Prime didn’t come with any visual materials attached, the documentation pertaining to the LG G6 Alpha features a single logo that can be seen beneath this writing. The graphic is seemingly a slightly revised version of the LG G6’s regular logo, sporting the first letter of the Greek alphabet displayed in superscript next to the figure “6.” LG Electronics doesn’t have a history of using Greek letters for official product names, though its domestic rival Samsung does, having released the Galaxy Alpha back in September of 2014. Two months after the introduction of that smartphone, LG launched the LG L Prime, an entry-level device with a 5-inch screen and 1GB of RAM. However, whatever the LG G6 Prime ends up being, it presumably won’t be a low-end offering given how the Korean OEM doesn’t have a habit of placing the branding of its flagship lineups on such handsets.

It’s currently unclear whether the LG G6 Prime and G6 Alpha are even smartphones, with the company previously filing a number of trademarks with the “G6” moniker that were seemingly more closely associated with software and wearables. Likewise, the tech giant may just be covering its legal bases here and could have no intention of using either one of these two trademarks in the future. An update on LG’s product endeavors should follow shortly, with the company being expected to launch the LG V30 and the aforementioned LG Q6 in the coming months.