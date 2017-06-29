LG G6 Plus & 32GB LG G6 On Sale In Korea Starting Tomorrow

LG had introduced the LG G6 Plus earlier this month, and now we know that it will go on sale in South Korea on June 30, which is tomorrow. The 32GB variant of the LG G6 will also go on sale tomorrow in South Korea, in case you are wondering. The LG G6 Plus is basically the LG G6 with more storage, while it also packs wireless charging in addition to the high-quality DAC for audio. Now, for those of you who are not aware, the LG G6 in some regions comes with wireless charging, but does not sport a high-quality DAC (in the US, for example), while it’s the other way around for other markets (South Korea). Well, the LG G6 Plus basically fixes that problem, at least for South Korean consumers.

The LG G6 Plus comes with 128GB of storage, while the regular LG G6 model ships with 64GB of storage. Both variants offer expandable storage, though, so you can insert a microSD card, and you’re good to go. The LG G6 Plus will also ship with a high-quality pair of B&O PlAY-branded earphones, which is a nice touch by LG. The LG G6 Plus comes in three color variants, the phone will become available tomorrow in Optical Astro Black, Optical Terra Gold and Optical Marine Blue color options. The LG G6 Plus is priced at 957,000 won in South Korea, which translates to $840, while the 32GB model of the LG G6 costs 819,500 won ($719). Now, the LG G6 Plus’ software will be almost identical to the one on the LG G6, but it comes with some new features, which will come to the regular G6 model as well. The LG G6 Plus will ship with Face Print, Low Power Consumption and Covered Lens features, which we’ve talked more about in the LG G6 Plus announcement article.

The LG G6 Plus is made out of metal and glass, while it sports a 5.7-inch 2880 x 1440 display, along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage. The phone is fueled by the Snapdragon 821 64-bit quad-core processor, along with the Adreno 530 GPU for graphics. A 3,300mAh battery is also a part of this package, and it is not removable. Two 13-megapixel snappers can be found on the back of the phone, while a single 5-megapixel camera lies on the front side of this smartphone. Android Nougat comes pre-installed on the device, while LG’s custom UI lies on top of Google’s offering.