LG Electronics Extends G6’s Warranty By An Additional Year

LG Electronics on Thursday announced that it’s extending the warranty for the LG G6 by an additional year, consequently providing customers with a 24-month warranty on its latest Android-powered flagship. The offer is not only meant to incentivize consumers to purchase the LG G6 but also applies to existing owners of the device whose warranty periods can now easily be extended by 12 months, LG MobileComm USA President Chang Ma said earlier today. The American branch of the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) is referring to this warranty extension as a “Second Year Promise,” with Ma pointing out that the initiative isn’t an insurance program, meaning it still only covers devices that break down or exhibit smaller issues due to a manufacturing defect.

All owners of the LG G6 in the country are eligible for this free offer of extended warranty and only need to register their devices withing 90 days from their purchase, meaning that those who got it at launch should head over to LG’s official website linked below as soon as possible. The local branch of the Seoul-based tech giant opted to introduce this program on its own and will handle the second year of LG G6 warranties without any help from wireless carriers. Customers who want to repair or replace their devices in the first year of warranty should still contact their mobile service providers and not LG directly, the company said, adding that contacts related to the second half of the coverage should be made through its official website. Customers who receive a replacement device directly from LG will be covered by at least 90 more days or for the rest of the warranty period provided that the latter is longer than three months. Ma claims that the program was developed due to the fact that consumers now have a tendency to stick with their devices for longer than a year, which is why the firm decided to cover them for that extended period.

LG is expected to announce another Android flagship — the LG V30 — in the coming weeks, with recent reports indicating that the LG G7 will also launch much sooner than its predecessor, possibly even in January 2018.