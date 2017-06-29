LG & Comcast Debut Mid-Range LG X Charge For Xfinity Mobile

LG Teamed up with Comcast today to announce a brand new smartphone available on the U.S. provider’s new Xfinity Mobile service. Dubbed the LG X charge, the mid-range handset comes packing the biggest battery LG has put into a smartphone, at 4,500 mAh, and a generous 5.5-inch screen. There’s no word yet on pricing, but the LG X charge will be available from the Xfinity Mobile website and at some Xfinity stores beginning tomorrow – June 30th. It should carry a price similar to others in the mid-range tier.

Aside from the large screen and enormous battery, LG’s X charge features a 1.5GHz octa-core processor, backed by “2GB or 1.5GB of RAM.” There’s no explanation, for now, as to what that disparity in the RAM listing means, but it could mean two separate versions or it could be an indication that some RAM will be reserved for the OS. That said, the memory is backed up by 16GB of storage. Although that may seem tiny compared to the flagships on the market, it should still be plenty of space with consideration for the various cloud and streaming options available for Android. It also supports up to 2TB of Micro SD expandable storage. The screen is at a fairly standard resolution for the middle market, at 1080 x 720 pixels. Beyond those specs, the device will be supported by Comcast across LTE, 3G, and 2G networks and also features Bluetooth 4.2. The LG X charge will run Android 7.0 Nougat right out of the box. Charging the device is accomplished through the still commonplace USB 2.0 standards and USB OTG is supported. The exterior of the smartphone features a 13-megapixel camera at the back and flipping the device to the screen side reveals a 5-megapixel wide-angle shooter on the front.

The size of the battery in LG’s X charge should provide plenty of power for most users to get through at least a day – especially considering the mid-tier screen technology and components, which should be much more power-efficient than flashier flagship components. In fact, it should be able to make it through several days with light to medium use. While Comcast’s network is still fairly new, LG’s X charge should serve as a solid motivator to check Xfinity Mobile out for anybody looking to switch things up.