Lenovo Tab 4 8 & 10.1 Available For Pre-Order In The US

The Lenovo Tab 4 series is now available for pre-order in the US, and can be ordered from two online retailers, Amazon and Newegg. At the moment, only the regular Tab 4 8 and Tab 4 10 are available, and there is no word regarding availability of the more powerful Tab 8 Plus and Tab 4 10 Plus. When it comes to pricing of these two mid-range tablets, the Tab 4 8 can be purchased for $129.99 while the larger Tab 4 10 is priced at $179.99. According to the listing on Amazon, both devices will ship to buyers within two to five weeks. The tablets being sold at the moment are the Wi-Fi only variants, and it is unknown when the LTE-enabled versions will arrive.

If you would like to pick one up for yourself, you may click on one of the provided links down below which will take you to the Amazon product page. Lenovo launched its new Tab 4 lineup back at MWC 2017 in Barcelona, and it consists of four devices. The base model happens to be the Tab 4 8 and it is packed with decent hardware such as an 8-inch 1280 x 800 IPS display. Under the hood, it runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, while graphics are handled by the Adreno 308 GPU. Memory wise, it comes with 2GB of RAM alongside 16GB / 32GB of internal storage which can be further expanded. For optics, the Tab 4 8 sports a 5-megapixel camera on its rear coupled with a 2-megapixel shooter for selfies on the front. Keeping the lights on is a pretty large 4,850mAh battery and Dolby Atmos audio is also part of the package. Software wise, the device comes out of the box with Android 7.0 Nougat.

The Tab 4 10 on the other hand, packs almost identical specs to the Tab 4 8, except for its display size, its battery capacity and also its weight. It comes with a 10.1-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1280 x 800, and also a much larger battery which happens to be a 7,000mAh battery. The Tab 4 10 weighs 500 grams while the smaller Tab 4 8 comes in at 310 grams. Both tablets come in two colors, Slate Black and White, though Amazon and Newegg are currently offering the former variant only.

Buy the Lenovo Tab 4 8

Buy the Lenovo Tab 4 10.1