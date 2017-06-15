Lenovo To Consolidate Smartphone Offerings In India

A Lenovo executive has confirmed that the company will consolidate its smartphone offerings in India into its Moto brand. A side-effect of this consolidation is that the smartphone manufacturer will end the sales of Vibe-branded smartphones in the sub-continent. According to Lenovo’s vice president of global marketing and communications Jack Huckfeldt, the consolidation will allow the manufacturer to send a stronger and clearer message to the consumers about its smartphone offerings. Huckfeldt also stated that the manufacturer will ultimately phase out all Lenovo smartphone lines that are not Moto-branded in other smartphone markets within the next few months. By concentrating the company’s marketing resources on the Moto-branded devices, Lenovo hopes it could finally capitalize on the legacy and widespread recognition of the Motorola brand. However, Huckfeldt clarifies that while the company will no longer offer Vibe-branded devices, there will still be a few Lenovo-branded phones that will be sold at least in India. The Lenovo-branded devices that will still be available in the country include the Lenovo K and the Lenovo Note devices.

Huckfeldt’s statements provide additional support to the previous reports of the impending end of another Lenovo smartphone line, ZUK. It has been previously reported that Lenovo plans to shut down ZUK Mobile and it will absorb the employees and assets of the said subsidiary. With the manufacturer absorbing the assets of ZUK Mobile, it is rumored that Lenovo will soon offer Moto-branded devices with ZUK UI installed.

The consolidation of the Lenovo device offerings in India is a part of the manufacturer’s strategy to strengthen its presence in one of the biggest smartphone markets in the world. With India likely to surpass the United States as the second largest smartphone market, it is important for any smartphone manufacturer to have a substantial share of the Indian market to become profitable. Recently, Lenovo announced that it will begin selling Moto-branded devices in brick-and-mortar gadget stores to supplement its online retail presence. Increasing the device’s offline presence will result in increased awareness of the brands and in turn may result in an increase in sales. Lenovo hopes that these efforts will help the company regain the market share it lost due to the intense competition with the global leader Samsung and other Chinese smartphone manufacturers like Xiaomi, OPPO, and Vivo.