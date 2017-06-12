LeEco Le X920 On GFXBench, Sporting 4GB RAM & Snapdragon 820

The LeEco Le X920 has now been spotted getting benchmarked on GFXBench. This is a smartphone that has often been attached to the Le Max 3 label, as well as the Le Max 2 Pro tag. On this occasion, the latter name is what has been attributed to the smartphone.

As for the specs, the GFXBench listing highlights that the LeEco Le X920 will come equipped with a 5.5-inch display, along with a 2560 x 1440 resolution. Inside, the LeEco Le X920 comes packed with 4GB RAM (listed as 3.7GB) and 64GB internal storage (listed as 53GB). The processor inside is listed as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (clocking at 1.6 GHz), along with an Adreno 530 GPU. However, on the camera side, things are not that straight-forward. The listing does highlight that the LeEco Le X920 will come loaded with a 4-megapixel front-facing camera (listed as 3.5-megapixel), which does support FHD images and video recording. While the rear (main) camera is largely ignored with the listing simply stating “not supported” and offering no further insight on what is on offer with the main camera. The only other notable aspects detailed in the listing is that the LeEco Le X920 will be a single-SIM device, and will come running on Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow).

Overall, there is nothing too new here and most of the listed specs do simply reaffirm previous reports and listings that have come through lately. Including a Geekbench listing which surfaced back in May, noting the same RAM count, the same SoC, and the same Android version in use. As for the design, last week saw some real-world photos surface which were said to be of the device. These images not only provided some insight into the general design of the LeEco Le X920 (metal unibody and rear-positioned fingerprint sensor), but also included screenshots of the software. Which in turn further seemed to be confirming the inclusion of the Snapdragon 820 and Android 6.0.1. Although, more interestingly, the images did also seem to show a smartphone that physically lacked a rear camera module, suggesting it was only a prototype device. Seemingly, the same prototype which was used for this GFXBench listing, due to the lack of rear camera information.