LeEco Le Max 3 Surfaces In A Number Of Real Life Images

The LeEco Le X920 is LeEco’s upcoming phablet, and it has just surfaced in a number of new image. This handset is expected to be called the LeEco Le Max 3, and become a direct successor to the LeEco Le Max 2 which was announced back in April last year. The LeEco Le X920 surfaced on GFXBench quite recently, and as you can see, this phone will be made out of metal it seems. The device will sport on-screen buttons, while its volume up, volume down and power / lock keys will be placed on the right.

Now, as you can see, the fingerprint scanner placed on the back of the LeEco Le Max 3, while its loudspeaker is located on the bottom. The device will ship with three capacitive buttons below its display, and a dual camera setup will be located above the phone’s fingerprint scanner on the back. A Type-C USB port will also be a part of this package, and thanks to its listing on GFXBench, we pretty much know what to expect when it comes to specs as well. The LeEco Le Max 3 will sport a 5.5-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) display, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, well, at least the variant that surfaced on GFXBench will. This smartphone will be fueled by the Snapdragon 820 64-bit quad-core processor, along with the Adreno 530 GPU for graphics. Unfortunately, GFXBench did not reveal any info when it comes to the phone’s rear-facing cameras, it only said ‘not supported’, and it’s obvious that the phone will ship with two main cameras on the back. GFXBench did, however, say that a 4-megapixel unit will be included on the front side of the phone, though it’s possible that’s a mistake, and that we’ll get a 5-megapixel unit instead, but we’ll see.

In addition to all that, GFXBench more or less confirmed that Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow will come pre-installed on the LeEco Le Max 3. Unfortunately, it seems like the LeEco Le Max 3 will not ship with Android Nougat out of the box, though nothing has been confirmed just yet, so who knows. We still do not know when will LeEco introduce this smartphone, but it’s expected to arrive in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for that.

Buy the LeEco Le Pro3