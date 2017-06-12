Leaked Meizu Pro 7 Chassis Hints At Rear Display Panel

A new set of images that allegedly show the rear panel of Meizu’s upcoming Pro 7 appears to confirm that the device will sport a rear display panel. Rumors of the Meizu Pro 7 featuring a secondary screen have appeared only recently, though they’re becoming more numerous on a weekly basis. As can be seen in the newly leaked images, the smartphone may indeed end up shipping with a screen embedded into its rear panel.

The back plate shows the typical antenna bands that have have been present in previous Meizu devices. Due to the new rear screen, Meizu has moved its logo to the bottom-right corner of the panel and also rotated it 90 degrees. Moving on to the cutout for the screen, the rear panel falls in line with the renders, meaning there is a slot towards the top that allows room for a rumored dual camera setup and dual LED flash unit. Another cutout is located towards the bottom of the display slot, though this is likely for the display components and connectors, with the rest of the area seemingly being meant for the screen to slot into. Having a rear display is certainly a unique design choice and could attract the interest of a number of customers, though it remains to be seen how useful it actually is on this particular model, i.e. whether it ends up being more gimmicky than convenient.

The Meizu Pro 7 is expected to come equipped with a Full HD 5.2-inch display panel and include MediaTek’s latest Helio X30 chip, along with up to 6GB of RAM. The device is also expected to come with a USB Type-C port and fast charging support, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack, as can be seen in the newly uncovered images beneath this writing. Regarding the upcoming release of the device, the Chinese company is expected to announce the handset in early July, latest reports indicate. With the Meizu Pro 7 apparently being around a month away from its official unveiling, more information on the smartphone including its pricing and availability details will likely follow in the coming weeks.