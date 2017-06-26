Leaked Images Show Up Of Alleged Lamborghini ZTE Phone

Leaked images have shown up for an alleged Lamborghini ZTE phone. Based on the images there are clear distinctions of the Lamborghini branding both on the front and the back of the device, and it looks to have hand-crafted styling and design touches that seek to mimic the kind of design you might find in a Lamborghini vehicle, such as the use of leather material for the back, as well as the Lamborghini logos.

The device appears to have a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone placed just under the rear-facing camera and LED flash module, and the device certainly has a front-facing camera present as it can be seen in the shot of the phone from the front. It looks like the volume up and down buttons may be placed on the right side of the phone though it’s hard to tell judging from these particular images. The leak doesn’t mention anything about specifications for the device but it looks like it’s at least running on either Android Marshmallow or Android Nougat, and the device seems to have NFC as you can see the NFC icon sitting in the status bar when viewing the front shot of the device. The screen is also said to be expected at a 5.5-inch size but it hasn’t been confirmed, and there has been no mention of a resolution yet.

A Lamborghini smartphone from ZTE would most likely be a partnership deal between the two companies, but this wouldn’t necessarily be Lamborghini’s first time venturing into the realm of smartphones, as it was reported last Fall that it was looking into entering the smartphone market through a partnership with a company called Dasun Networks. Since then there doesn’t seem to have been much detail on any hardware from this particular partnership. So far there isn’t a lot of information about this new phone from ZTE, so there’s no telling what the quality of the specifications may be nor what consumers could be looking at in regards to a cost, though given that it carries the Lamborghini name and brand, it’s not likely to be inexpensive, and it may not end up with very many units manufactured.