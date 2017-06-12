Leaked Galaxy Note 8 Schematics Show 2 LED Flashes, Speakers

Supposed schematics of the Galaxy Note 8 have leaked online on Sunday, suggesting several new details and corroborating some previous reports on Samsung’s upcoming Android-powered phablet. According to the three leaked mockups that can be seen in the gallery beneath this writing, the Galaxy Note 8 will boast a dual camera setup comprising two sensors arranged in a vertical manner in the top half of its rear panel. While the device was widely expected to feature a dual LED, dual tone flash, the newly uncovered schematics indicate that its primary camera setup may actually be flanked by two such units from the left and right, in addition to being position immediately above a circular fingerprint reader. The South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) was originally expected to equip the Galaxy Note 8 with a fingerprint scanner embedded into its display panel but recent reports indicate that the company won’t be commercializing that technology this year due to a number of reasons, with this latest leak giving more credence to that possibility.

The new leak also suggests that the Galaxy Note 8 will succeed the physical Bixby button introduced with the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus, and the same goes for separate volume controls situated on the left edge of its case. Furthermore, the schematics show what looks like a dual speaker setup entailing a single speaker on both the top and bottom side of the Galaxy Note 8. The bottom look at the handset also reveals the existence of a USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio ports, as well as a conventional SIM tray that can be accessed with a pin and presumably houses a Hybrid SIM setup.

The U.S. variant of the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be powered by either the Snapdragon 835 or a revision of Qualcomm’s latest flagship system-on-chip (SoC) that’s said to be called the Snapdragon 836, while international models should still feature Samsung’s in-house Exynos 8895. Recent rumors suggest that the device will boast 6GB of RAM and a 6.3-inch display panel with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9 and an almost bezel-less design, similar to the Galaxy S8 lineup. With the Galaxy Note 8 being expected to launch in late August, more details on the upcoming flagship will likely follow shortly.