Leaked ASUS Teaser Points To ZenFone 4V Reveal On Sep. 21st

A recently leaked ASUS teaser seems to be pointing to a ZenFone 4V reveal on September 21st, set to take place in Rome. Though leaks aren’t always what they seem to be, the design of what looks like two smartphones fitted together to form a “v” shape would suggest that this is a meant to get people excited and hyped up over a new handset, and the v shape is what makes for the convincing possibility that the ZenFone 4V is what ASUS is trying to get people excited about.

The teaser was originally posted on Twitter though it seems now that the tweet has been deleted, so perhaps it was posted in error or the decision was made to take it down because it twas leaked. In either case, the internet being what it is means that it’s not always easy to get rid of things even if you delete what you think are the last remnants of the content, hence the image above. The teaser appears to be an invite that was meant to be sent out to attendees, telling people to “Frame The Date,” which would seem to suggest that the ZenFone 4V will be “focusing” on the camera as a core component of the phone’s features. The invite also says to “Take A Walk On The Wide Side,” which is likely hinting at the use of a wide-angle lens for either the main camera on the back or the front-facing camera, which would make more sense as the front camera is what’s normally used for selfies and a wide-angle lens is useful for such purposes.

How good of a camera the device will have is unclear, but the device is rumored to come with a 12-megapixel front camera and a 16-megapixel rear camera. The ZenFone 4V and a number of other ZenFone 4 variants have recently surfaced as being certified for use with Google Services, so if the 21st of September is a planned date for the reveal of the ZenFone 4V, it’s likely that ASUS will also be unveiling the other models of the ZenFone 4 as well, which would include the ZenFone 4 Selfie, the ZenFone 4 Max, the ZenFone 4 Pro, and the ZenFone 4 standard model. For now there isn’t a whole lot of extra information on what ASUS has planned, but more details could pop up before now and the date listed on the invite.