Leak Suggests 1799 Yuan For Dual Camera ZenFone Pegasus 4A

A new leak is suggesting that it will cost consumers 1799 Yuan (roughly $263 USD) for the Dual Camera toting ASUS ZenFone Pegasus 4A. What’s more is that the leak also has a handful of different specifications that are listed to come with the device, though it doesn’t have every single spec that will likely be listed on the official spec sheet once ASUS launches this phone. In addition to the hardware specifications the image above shows a mostly clear picture of what the ZenFone Pegasus 4A should look like and it shows the device from all angles.

This is said to be a press render which means that if that is the case, then this is what consumers can probably expect for the final design of the phone. The dual rear camera sensors on the back are said to be 13-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors which come with an LED flash and the front-facing camera is said to be 5-megapixels for selfies and video chat, though it isn’t mentioned whether or not any of the cameras have features like phase detection autofocus.

The ZenFone Pegasus 4A could come with a MediaTek MT6737V processor inside paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage with support for expandable storage if it’s needed, and the device will apparently come running on Android 7.0 Nougat and harbor a 4,100 mAh battery which will be charged by a micro USB cable via the charging port. As for the display, the leak says that ASUS is using a 5-inch display with HD resolution which means it would be 720p. The leak doesn’t mention anything about dual stereo speakers but there are matching sets of holes on either side of the charging port, and one of these is most certainly a speaker, it’s just unclear if the other set of holes is there simply for a streamlined aesthetic or if it’s another speaker. The ZenFone Pegasus 4A also has a home button on the front which more than likely doubles as a fingerprint sensor. There is no time frame listed for a launch date and no mention of whether the phone will launch in other regions outside of China.