Leak: ‘Bezel-Less’ ZUK Z3 Max To Sport SD836 SoC, 8GB Of RAM

ZUK is a Lenovo-owned company which had released some compelling devices in the past, and it seems like the company is currently working on a new, extremely powerful smartphone, the ZUK Z3 Max. According to a leaked screenshot which surfaced on Weibo (Chinese social network), the ZUK Z3 Max will sport top-of-the-line spec sheet, including the yet-unannounced Snapdragon 836 SoC, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Now, in addition to that screenshot, the source also shared an image of the alleged ZUK Z3 Max smartphone, and we’re looking at a bezel-less smartphone here which resembles the Galaxy S8 quite a bit. This image does not reveal the bottom part of the device, so we’re unable to see if there’s a ‘chin’ present, but it seems like this phone will be rather good looking, even though this image might be fake, of course. The volume up, volume down and power / lock keys can be found on the right-hand side of this smartphone, and the device’s top bezel is a bit thicker than its side bezels, but all of those bezels are so thin that they’re not even worth mentioning, and it seems like black bars are not present around the display itself.

The last phone ZUK released was the ZUK Edge, which sported a really thin set of bezels as well, but not nearly as thin as the Galaxy S8. The ZUK Edge also shipped with a home button below its display, and that might be the case with the ZUK Z3 Max as well, anything is possible. Now, if ZUK intends on releasing this phone in the coming months, chances are it will ship with Android Nougat out of the box, and the company’s ZUI user interface on top of it. The source did not share a possible release date for this smartphone, or anything of the sort, but if this phone is indeed coming, it will, most certainly, be ZUK’s flagship for 2017. It is also possible that the device will come in a 6GB RAM model as well, as ZUK released the ZUK Edge in two RAM variants as well, but who knows, we’ll see what happens.

Buy the ZUK Z2 Pro