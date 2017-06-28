LEAGOO T5 Global Reservations: Get a $50 Coupon, Win For Free

LEAGOO T5 Official 3D video:

The LEAGOO T5 is a dual rear camera smartphone. The primary rear camera is a 13-megapixel camera which is equipped with a Sony sensor, while the secondary rear camera is a 5-megapixel camera equipped with an OV sensor. The LEAGOO T5 captures tiny details with extreme ability. With an extra-wide F2.0 aperture and a customized 1/3.06-inch sensor, wonderful moments can be captured as clearly as they happen, and even under low-light conditions.

Sony 13-megapixel main camera

OV 5-megapixel secondary camera

f/2.0 aperture

0.1s Auto focus

5P Lens

1/3.06-inch sensor size

1.12um x 1.12um pixel size

The brand New Portrait Mode included with the LEAGOO T5 adds an SLR-like bokeh effect, where foreground aspects are clearer than ever before, with even eyelashes visible. This feature benefits from the special 52mm portrait camera that was chosen. Equipped with a dual camera setup, Binocular Stereo Vision and Depth Learning Algorithm, the LEAGOO T5 enables you to shoot the most stunning photos.

Making use of an OV 13-megapixel sensor, the front-facing camera on the LEAGOO T5 can be used to focus on a selfie subject, and combined with the front complementary light and instant beauty function, selfies will be captured with an unprecedented breathtaking effect!

F2.0 aperture

5P Lens

Selfie Softlight

1/3.06-inch sensor size

1.12um x 1.12um pixel size

77.9°wide angle

The LEAGOO T5 impresses with its flagship performance. Along with a Mali-T860 GPU and 4GB of RAM from Samsung the T5 is more than capable of dealing with complicated graphics and advanced gaming. The upgraded MTK6750T SoC not only gives the T5 a fast and stable level of performance with low power consumption, but also provides a highly efficient and good experience when multitasking.

Due to the fresh style combined with a pure metal unibody, the LEAGOO T5 is dedicated to the beauty of curve and radiance. It is fresh and brilliant without losing its heritage, as every detail reveals LEAGOO’s ultimate desire for relentless pursuit of self-breakthrough.

7.9mm ultra thin body

175 times design versions update

New generation of curved design

Experience a true to life world with the T5. The phone sports a 5.5-inch FHD SHARP screen with an IPS display technology that not only provides a wider viewing angle of up to 178-degrees, but also delivers clear and bright visual experience with brilliant color saturation and contrast. The SHARP display’s smooth color dynamics are rendered through 2.5D curved glass.

1920 x 1080 High Resolution

400 PPI

97% NTSC Color Saturation

1500:1 Contrast Ration

IPS Display 178-degree Viewing Angle

The LEAGOO T5 supports 5V/2A quick charge, which is achieved by both hardware design and software optimization. Backed up by Vcharge, the charging process is now faster and safer than ever before.

With the new type of high-capacity lithium core which supports quick charging, the LEAGOO T5’s battery is not only stable, but also long-lasting. After 580 charge and discharge cycles, the battery retains 80-percent of its initial rated capacity. This service time is twice that of common ones.

Video Play : 8 Hours

Continuous Calling: 20 hours

Normal Use: 36 hours

Standby: 10 days

Battery density ratio: 570:1

With 4G network, it’s easier and faster to browse the Internet and download apps or videos. Thanks to LTE Cat.6 protocol, the maximum download speed can reach up to 300Mbps.

Cat 6

Dual 4G

VoLTE

up to 300Mbps download

The fingerprint sensor used on the LEAGOO T5 has an outstanding reliability while being the fastest in its class, for an unmatched user experience. Thanks to Smart Touch technology , it has an independent ISP for storing and processing fingerprints. Crafted from premium ceramic, the fingerprint sensor actively learns and progressively improves, so your scans become even more accurate over time.

Smart Touch Technology

360°Readability

0.1 sec Unlock

4 in 1 Non-press fingerprint ID

LEAGOO T5 Main Features:

5.5-inch SHARP FHD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 screen

MT6750T 8-core chipset

SAMSUNG 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM

SONY 13MP + OV 5MP rear dual camera

OV 13MP front camera

LG 3,000 mAh battery with 5V2A quick charge

LEAGOO OS 2.0 (based on Android 7.0)

0.1 sec Unlock, 4 in 1 front-mounted fingerprint ID

Retail Price: $199.99