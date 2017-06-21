LEAGOO M5 Edge Global Presale: Buy The LEAGOO M5 Edge For $9.99

You now can purchase the LEAGOO M5 Edge for only $79.99, saving $20 You have the chance to get the LEAGOO M5 Edge for only $9.99 Each purchase will come with a free gift included in the box

1 x LEAGOO official silicon case for M5 Edge

1 x LEAGOO official earphones

LEAGOO M5 Edge highlight:

LEAGOO recently released its newest smartphone, the LEAGOO M5 Edge. Labelled as the night shooting expert with an edge-less screen design among 4G entry-level smartphones.

Official unboxing and hands-on video of M5 Edge:

The highlights of LEAGOO M5 Edge:

The LEAGOO M5 Edge is created with a bezel-less design, offering excellent visual performance. Its 2.5D glass is a bit thicker than regular screen glass, with up to an 80% screen-body-ratio and 1.5mm ultra thin bezels that offer an edge-less display performance.

2mm ultra thin bezel

80% screen-to-body ratio

5-inch IPS

1280 x 720p resolution

1000:1 ratio

The LEAGOO M5 Edge’s featured On-cell display technology, reduces distance between screen touch panel and your finger – resulting in a more thorough and clearer viewing effect. In addition, the On-cell screen offers a much quicker reaction time when interacted with.

On-cell Technology,

45% Thoroughness Improvement

30% Reaction Improvement

178-degree View Angle

The dark is no match for the LEAGOO M5 Edge’s camera. The bright f/2.0 lens bring in more light when there’s not enough around. So what you see is what you’ll get in the shot.

13.0 MP

f/2.0 Lens

4P lens

75 degrees view angle

The curves on the edge of the LEAGOO M5 Edge are precisely finished resulting in an absolute smoothness.

The beautiful metal frame of the the LEAGOO M5 Edge is the result of an aluminum alloy construction combined with enhanced sandblasting, taking over 120 steps and more than 180 hours to craft. The metal frame matches perfectly with the integrated three-piece metallic body through advanced CNC fabrication, along with two delicate antenna lines.

CNC & Nano Injection Technology

120 Steps and 180 Hours Craft

Metal Frame

The M5 Edge is possibly the world’s smallest 5-inch smartphone. For reference, the overall size of the LEAGOO M5 Edge is similar to the iPhone 7 (which comes with a 4.7-inch screen). Offering a larger screen, along with a one-handed operating experience.

LEAGOO M5 Edge Main Features:

5-inch HD, IPS, On-cell, Edge-less design

World’s smallest 5.0 inch smartphone

13.0 MP f/2.0 night shooting rear camera

CNC metal frame

8.0 MP 77.9°wide angle front camera

MT6737 4G quad-core chipset

2GB RAM + 16GB ROM

Removable battery

Dual SIM dual standby

Retail Price: $99.99