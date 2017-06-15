Latest OnePlus 5 Teaser Hints At Blue Light Filter & More

OnePlus on Thursday published yet another teaser for the OnePlus 5, hinting that its upcoming Android-powered flagship may boast a blue light filter and a number of other software additions. The short video that can be seen beneath this writing shows a user interface of an eBook reader with a setting for manually adjusting the color temperature of the device’s screen. Seeing how the video is accompanied by a comment from the company talking about a revision of the OxygenOS software suite, the latest changes will presumably debut on the OnePlus 5 and possibly expand to the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T.

It’s currently unclear whether the newly revealed setting is completely manual or if it supports a degree of automation. Some original equipment manufacturers (OEM) like Samsung previously developed relatively fixed blue light filters that can simply be turned on or off, with their only automated aspect being the ability to set the time of the day when they are enabled or disabled. Others have opted for a more fine-tuned approach, providing users with an option of enabling an automated color temperature calibration mechanism. Blue light filters are generally convenient when using a device in a dark area as they calibrate the screen in a way that puts less strain on one’s eyes and have been a popular software addition to many smartphone lineups in recent years. The OPPO Electronics-owned company also previously teased a redesigned OxygenOS user interface that may support custom themes to a degree.

The OnePlus 5 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and sport a 5.5-inch display panel with a Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution protected by 2.5D glass. According to numerous reports, the flagship will be offered in two variants, starting at approximately $500 for 6GB of RAM and 64GB of UFS memory, while the more premium model will be around $100 more expensive, feature 8GB of RAM, and double the storage space. The smartphone will be officially unveiled next week, June 20, with OnePlus Chief Executive Officer promising that it will be “easy” to purchase once it hits the market shortly after. More information on the OnePlus 5 and its availability should follow in the coming days.