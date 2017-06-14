Latest OnePlus 5 Sample Photo Shows Its Focal Capabilities

The latest OnePlus 5 sample photo shows its focal capabilities and makes it clear that the camera seems to have no trouble picking up plenty of detail and color when snapping pictures. The image taken is of some food which is the image visible up above, and it shows a nice level of detail in the different elements in focus while blending the other objects nicely into the background with that blurry depth of field effect. The detail rich image really stands out when you zoom in, and it seems like not much if any detail is lost.

While this is the most recent camera sample that is allegedly from the OnePlus 5 to have shown up, it’s not the only sample that has surfaced today let alone the only camera sample from the phone that’s popped up online. Earlier this morning a teaser went out one OnePlus’ official Twitter account which showcased the camera’s bokeh effect capabilities. This new image has a little bit of that bokeh effect as well, which is how you get that depth of field look in the image, though the earlier picture does a bit better of a job at showing how well the camera is suggested to take photos with that effect applied.

In another image that was posted back on May 30th, the image is comparing the same subject side by side taken with two different cameras, one of them supposedly being the OnePlus 5, and the comparison is meant to show how good the OnePlus 5 will be at taking pictures in low-light situations. This may or may not be the last camera sample that surfaces before OnePlus announces the phone officially, but more are likely to show up at some point even if it’s after the reveal. OnePlus is scheduled to announce the OnePlus 5 on June 20th, and the device has already been confirmed to come with a Full HD display and come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. The official design of the OnePlus 5 has also been leaked a couple of times already so little by little more and more details about the phone are coming out.