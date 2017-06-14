Latest OnePlus 5 Render Shows Antenna Lines, Alert Slider

The OnePlus 5 is going to be announced next week, on June 20th, and the company is working hard to drum up plenty of hype. Now there is a new render of the OnePlus 5 floating around, which shows a corner of the device. It looks like it’s the top of the device, but you can see that this is an aluminum smartphone, once again. There are plenty of resemblances to the iPhone, which isn’t a bad thing. And the OnePlus 5 won’t be the first phone to be compared to the iPhone, nor the last.

In this picture, you can also see the antenna lines near the top, which look somewhat similar to smartphones from Meizu and Apple as of late. Making these antenna lines disappear a bit, but still having them there (as they are needed). Then there is the Alert Slider, which is coming back on the OnePlus 5. This feature debuted on the OnePlus 2 nearly two years ago and was a very popular feature for OnePlus. It allowed users to quickly slide it up or down and go into do not disturb (thanks to the new do not disturb that debuted in Android 5.0). The Alert Slider does have a diamond pattern that looks quite nice, and should feel nice in the hand as well.

The OnePlus 5 has already leaked out quite a bit ahead of its announcement on Tuesday. But there are still plenty of unanswered questions regarding the OnePlus 5, like pricing and the final specs. While many are expecting it to be running the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with 128GB of storage (possibly a 64GB option too), and 8GB of RAM. It’s still unclear what size and resolution display it’ll sport, although many think the company will stick with the same 5.5-inch 1080p panel this time around. The OnePlus 5 has garnered plenty of attention already, which isn’t a surprise for OnePlus, as they have been a pretty popular company over the past few years, since they got things started. The OnePlus 5 surely won’t disappoint, and everything you’ll want to know about this new smartphone shall be announced and known next week.