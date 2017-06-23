Latest Google WiFi, OnHub Update Intros IPv6 Support & More

The latest update for the Google WiFi and OnHub routers, as well as the Google WiFi app introduces IPv6 support, the Mountain View, California-based Internet giant revealed on Thursday. The software version 9460.40.5 ships with a number of other additions and improvements but its new compatibility with the IPv6 standard is by far the most notable feature of the package. Virtually every device will eventually move to IPv6 given how IPv4 has a finite number of addresses – 4.3 billion of them. While IPv6 technically isn’t unlimited, it’s longevity is superior due to the standard’s reliance on 128-bit addresses that allows it to generate 340 undecillion (36 zeroes) of them. The standard essentially allows every device in the world to have its own IP address which isn’t possible with IPv4 that’s most often being used with Network Address Translation (NAT), making it less efficient. Likewise, IPv4 was never built with security in mind, unlike its successor, which is yet another reason to switch to the new(er) Internet protocol.

The latest Google WiFi and OnHub update also introduces new additions to a functionality called Family Wi-Fi that was just debuted by Google a few weeks back. The feature essentially allows you to pause your local devices but was so far willing to shut down your own hub like any other; following the latest update, trying to pause your current device will present you with a warning letting you know that you’re about to disconnect yourself, which should minimize the rate of accidental locks. Following the installation of the new software package, users will also be able to delete device names that were so far assignable but not removable, likely due to an oversight in development.

Finally, the Alphabet-owned company worked on a number of bug fixes and software optimizations that are meant to improve the overall user experience of its offerings, in addition to creating Network Check, an in-depth breakdown of one’s mesh speeds that should help analyze connectivity performance of your local devices. Google is expected to introduce more software updates for its Wi-Fi products later this year, presumably by the time its annual hardware event takes place circa October.