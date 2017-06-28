Latest BLUBOO S1 Images Highlight Simplistic Design

The BLUBOO S1 is an upcoming smartphone from BLUBOO and one which has seen most of its details confirmed. For instance, this is a smartphone that comes loaded with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and is powered by a Helio P25 SoC. In addition, it offers a dual rear camera set up, a 3,500 mAh battery, and comes with Android 7.0 (Nougat) pre-installed. Likewise, a few images have come through already showcasing the smartphone’s design. The latest of which have now arrived, and this time highlighting that the BLUBOO S1 is a smartphone that is built with simplicity in mind.

This latest images showcase the front and back of the device and do very neatly demonstrate just how simple the design appears. Neither the front nor back are too overwhelming with additional aspects or notable traits. According to the information coming through, the rear of the device is made up of ‘organic glass’ which looks to capture light. In more simple terms, this is one of those phones which could almost double as a mirror, due to how reflective the glass is. The front of the device also looks minimalist and largely due to this being a smartphone that adopts a tri-bezel-less display. So besides the bottom bezel (which houses the menu key and likely the fingerprint sensor), the other three bezels are almost non-existent. The actual display itself is a 5.5-inch SHARP display which adopts a 1920 x 1080 resolution, and is protected by Gorilla Glass 4. While the surrounding frame joining the rear and front casings is said to be made of reinforced plastic. Although while it is plastic, BLUBOO claims that it offers a more ceramic-like texture and feel.

Even the color scheme seems to be one which has been chosen with minimalism in mind, as the BLUBOO S1 is largely black all over with the only notable exception being the BLUBOO logo on the rear of the device. Although even this comes in a silver color which if anything, further adds to the simplicity of the design, contrasting against the black reflective panel. While the BLUBOO S1 is yet to become available, BLUBOO is currently accepting reservations from interested parties. In fact, along with the early interest registration program, BLUBOO is running a giveaway where it intends to give up to 200 BLUBOO S1 units away for free. More details on that, as well as more information on the BLUBOO S1, through the links below.