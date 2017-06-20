Kodak Is Launching 2 Tablets In Europe With Archos

Kodak is launching two tablets in Europe with Archos, the company who will be manufacturing the two new devices. The two tablets are essentially the same tablet but with different screen sizes, so in reality Kodak is launching two different models of the same device to fit the customers needs, as it notes that the tablets will be available in the two most popular screen sizes which are 7-inches and 10-inches. The names for the devices will be simple and understated, coming to market as the Kodak Tablet 7 and the Kodak Tablet 10, which while not flashy or attention grabbing, do the job of telling the consumer exactly what brand of tablet it is and how big of a display they’re getting with each one.

The Kodak Tablet 7 and Kodak Tablet 10 will each feature different amounts of internal storage but will come with the same amount of memory. Each has 1GB of RAM, but the Kodak Tablet 7 will come with 16GB of internal storage while the Kodak Tablet 10 will have 32GB of internal storage at the user’s disposal. That said they both also support expandable storage with microSD cards up to 64GB if more room is needed than what’s on offer internally. The tablets are powered by the MediaTek MT8321 quad-core processor which is paired with a Mali 400 MP GPU for the graphics processing.

While tablets are not generally the main device for most consumers when it comes to a mobile device camera, each tablet will come with a 2-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chat as well as an 8-megapixel rear camera for the main pictures and video. Both tablets also run on Android 7.0 Nougat so the software is mostly up to date, and will include the multi-window function as well as the improved doze mode to help with battery life consumption. Naturally, the Kodak Tablet 7 will come with a smaller battery inside that will carry a capacity of 2,500 mAh, while the Kodak Tablet 10 will feature a battery that is more than double that at 6,000 mAh. Kodak and Archos have made each tablet capable of connecting to both Wi-Fi and 3G networks, which means consumers can use the device to stay connected while at home and on the go. Kodak hasn’t mentioned an exact release date yet, but it has said the tablets will be launching by the end of June, with a price set at €79.99 for the Kodak Tablet 7 and €119.99 for the Kodak Tablet 10, albeit without mentioning which retailers will have it for sale. Kodak is not typically a brand associated with mobile devices but it did launch the Ektra smartphone not too long ago, so with these tablets it seems Kodak is expanding its product range a little bit more, while Archos is set to launch a range of new phones in the near future.