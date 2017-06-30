June Security Patch Update Comes To Galaxy S6 Edge Plus

The June security patch update is making its way onto the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus, allowing users with the device to access the most recent security fixes that come along with the patch. That said, this update is arriving for the European models, and it doesn’t look like it’s arrived just yet for the device in other regions, though it likely isn’t too far off. That said it’s already the end of June and tomorrow is July 1st, so there’s no telling how long it’ll be before the devices in other regions get the same update.

The software update coming through to the European model of the Galaxy S6 Edge Plus carries the build number G928FXXS3CQFA, so if you’re already on that software build number then you already have the patch installed. This like any other security patch update is due to be fairly small since it should only contain fixes for the most recent Android bugs and security risks that have already hit devices like the Pixel and Pixel XL as well as Google’s most recent Nexus smartphones. However, if you’re someone who has this device in Europe and doesn’t have unlimited data you may still want to try and connect to a local Wi-Fi network before starting the download just to avoid using up your data limits.

However you connect, the update shouldn’t take too long to install, and if you’re on a model from another region you’ll want to keep an eye out for the June patch to come through as it may hit devices in the U.S. soon. The Galaxy S6 Edge Plus in the U.S. is already on Android Nougat for carriers like T-Mobile as it was sent out back on May 18th so U.S. users shouldn’t be expecting any big updates for this device, and the following week T-Mobile sent out the May security patch. If you’re curious to see if the update is available regardless of the region you’re in, and the alert hasn’t shown up in your status bar, you can always check for the update manually by heading to the phone’s settings menu, tapping the about phone section, and then software updates.