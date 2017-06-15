JBL Announces Everest 2.0 Bluetooth Headphones Series

JBL today announced its latest line of Everest headphones, the JBL Everest 2.0 wireless headphones Series. Marking the first arrivals of JBL’s flagship headphones range since Samsung’s acquisition of Harman. The new series consists of the Everest 110, 310, 710, and Elite 750NC, and account for various different selling points, including in-ear, on-ear and around-ear Bluetooth headphones. Essentially, there are four different models here, although all four are designed to be flagship options, and simply cater to different user needs.

For instance, all the models from the new Everest 2.0 series include JBL’s Pro Audio Sound which the company identities as its trademark sound. Likewise, all models in this series also include Bluetooth technology, allowing for use in a wireless fashion. In addition, all Everest 2.0 models are designed to offer increased levels of battery life, although those levels do differ between the models.

At the more affordable end is the Everest 110. This is the Bluetooth earphones model from this series and will be available in Gunmetal, Mountain Silver, and Steel Blue colors. The Everest 110 is rated to offer up to 8-hours of usage and will be priced at $99.99 when it becomes available. The Everest 310 on the other hand is the on-ear option and will retail at $199.95. The Everest 310 offers up to 20 hours of battery life, and will be available in Gunmetal, Mountain Silver, Copper Brown, and Rocky Purple color options. Up next is the Everest 710. This is the around-ear option and this one will retail for $249.95. For that price, the Everest 710 offers battery life in the region of 25 hours, and will be available in either Gunmetal or Mountain Silver colors. While the Everest Elite 750NC marks the ultimate product in this line. This pair will retail for $299.95 and will be available in Gunmetal, Mountain Silver, and Steel Blue color options. This is another around-ear pair of headphones, although it does come with a number of additional features compared to the Everest 710. Most notably, the inclusion of adaptive noise-cancelling (ANC) technology. In terms of battery life, the Everest Elite 750NC is expected to last up to 12 hours when the ANC is turned off, and 15 hours when ANC is activated. In terms of availability, the JBL Everest 2.0 series is expected to become available starting this month, through JBL and Best Buy.