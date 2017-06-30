Japan Gets A New Android One Phone, The Sharp X1

Google Japan has today announced the launch of the Android One Sharp X1. Aspects worth focusing on include the Sharp X1 coming equipped with a battery that is capable of lasting up to four days before needing to be recharged again. While the announcement post details that this is the first Android One smartphone in Japan to come equipped with FeliCa. Which is essentially a contactless payment method used in multiple countries, including Japan. One which works with a number of partner companies to offer the ability to directly pay for goods in store, as well as for transit options. In addition, the Sharp X1 is also listed as being both dust and waterproof.

In terms of the specs, the Sharp X1 comes loaded with a 5.3-inch display along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. Inside, the Sharp X1 is packed with 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core SoC. Cameras come in the form of a 16.4-megapixel rear camera, which is coupled with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. This is a smartphone that also includes a fingerprint sensor, offers expandable storage via microSD (up to 256GB), comes powered by a 3,900 mAh battery, and comes running on Android 7.1 – by way of Android One. Which does means that buyers can also expect a number of Google-related features to be included, Such as support for Android Pay, the Google Assistant, as well as regular and routine security updates.

Generally Speaking, Android One is fairly new to Japan, as the service only went live around this time last year. However, in spite of being about a year old, the arrival of the Sharp X1 marks the fourth Android One-related device to be announced in Japan. With the majority of those phones coming from Sharp – the Sharp 507SH being the first. In terms of this latest Android One offering though, the Sharp X1 is now available to buy from the likes of Y! Mobile (a subsidiary of SoftBank) and the price does vary depending on which plan it is purchased with. It is however, available in three different colors, Dark Purple, Mint Green, and White. Those interested can check out the video below for a closer look at the Sharp X1, as well as a number of its main features.