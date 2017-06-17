Ivvi V3 Launched With 13MP Selfie Camera, 3200mAh Battery

The Chinese smartphone brand Ivvi has launched the Ivvi V3 in China, a smartphone aimed at those who love to click selfies. The company is not only claiming to offer a good selfie camera but has also packed it with a number of features and modes to help users click the perfect selfie which we will talk about in a while. Other than this, it is the usual mid-range offering which is expected from smartphone brands nowadays.

To start off, the Ivvi V3 comes with metal unibody design which has become a standard among phones and helps them offer a premium look. The overall design of the phone, especially the antenna lines, resembles a number of other phones in the industry including the iPhone 7 Plus and Oppo R11. It has a 5.5-inch display with HD resolution and while rumors suggested a 3D display, there is no mention of it in the official announcement. Under the hood, it has a 64-bit chipset which was speculated to be Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 835 but since the name of the processor has not been disclosed yet, we are expecting it to be on the lower end of powerful SoCs spectrum. There is 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage which should also come with support for microSD cards. As for cameras, it has a 13-megapixel shooter both on the front and the back but the latter one is a wide-angle lens. It means you should be able to capture better group selfies. There is also screen flash to help you with low-light photography along with different beauty filters and the rear shooter has an LED flash.

The whole package is powered by a 3200mAh battery which should be able to last for your a day. On the software front, the Ivvi V3 runs Android Nougat out of the box but it is unclear whether it is Android 7.0 or 7.1 version. The smartphone has been made available in Black, Gold, and Silver color option and you will be able to get one for 1599 Yuan which is about $235, but it is unlikely to arrive in the United States officially.