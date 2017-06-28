International Nokia 6 To Differ From Its Asian Counterpart

The Nokia 6 has yet to be released in the US and Europe, but according to recent events it would seem that the handset’s international release may have been pushed back by HMD Global’s decision to change some of the software and hardware characteristics of the device ahead of its worldwide launch. According to a recent FCC application submitted by the Finnish company, the international variant of the Nokia 6 has been going through some changes, and as a result, the device is now expected to feature 4GB as opposed to 3GB of RAM.

The Nokia 6 was originally announced in January 2017 and was first released in China, where it carries 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB of on-board memory. Later it was revealed by HMD Global that the Nokia 6 meant for the international market will be equipped with a lower amount of RAM down to 3GB, however this doesn’t seem to be the case after all as the Finnish company recently submitted a list of software and hardware changes to the FCC, detailing the more recent modifications to four international Nokia 6 variants identified by the model numbers ‘TA-1025’, ‘TA-1021’, ‘TA-1033’ and ‘TA-1039.’ According to the documentation, software-wise it would seem that the manufacturer applied a fix to RF Card configuration errors, and fixed an issue related to the FP driver not loading in certain scenarios. On the hardware side of things, the list includes the aforementioned 4GB of RAM and 64GB of on-board memory, as well as various changes meant to optimize and improve numerous aspects including camera de-sense, coil heat resistance, and Wi-Fi mask performance.

Lastly, the company also seems to have made some changes to mechanical components, so, for example, the dimensions of the physical Power button have been changed “to improve key feeling.” Additionally, the NFC pad on the rear cover has been thickened, the front camera sponge has been changed to conductive sponge in order to resolve defense issues, and the thickness of the rear cover has been decreased in order to increase the gap between the rear cover itself and the internal battery. Perhaps more importantly, the recent FCC filings confirm that the Nokia 6 model numbers TA-1025 and TA-1021 will offer Dual-SIM capabilities, whereas the model number TA-1039 and TA-1033 will only support a single SIM. You can find the complete list of changes in the image gallery below.