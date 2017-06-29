Intelligent Notification Light ‘Aumi Mini’ Hits Kickstarter

The newly launched Aumi Mini Kickstarter project revolves around a smart night light that features notifications and many more functionalities. It’s attracting plenty of attention as the crowd-funding target of $30,000 CAD has already been surpassed and at the time of this writing has reached $44,645 CAD with 27 days still to go until the deadline of July 26. The compact unit can be used with existing USB wall plugs and even USB outlets on computers, and it features RGB LED’s via Wi-Fi, touch input, and a light sensor. It can be used as a night light and is compatible with IFTTT service that works with over 400 apps.

Once connected, users can receive alerts for a variety of things, with different colored lights around the outside edge indicating different notifications. Just a few examples of notifications are social media mentions, smart locks being opened, timer and reminder alerts, forecast alerts that notify you about immediate weather changes, calendars, temperature changes, flagged emails, and a flashing red light that lets you know your Wi-Fi is down.

The neatly designed Aumi Mini has been developed by a team of engineers and designers and it’s a smaller, enhanced version of the original Aumi Smart Night Light, measuring just 30 x 7mm in size. It can be used globally and the Aumi Android and iOS app is also available so that users can change the timer settings, light intensity, colors and more. There is still plenty of time to back the Kickstarter project and make a pledge depending on which backer package you want to get your hands on. The Super Early Bird offers are already filled but a donation of $20 (or $27 CAD) for the limited Early Bird offer will get you one Aumi Mini shipped to anywhere in the world with an estimated delivery window of December 2017. If you miss out on the early bird offer you’ll need to pay $24 for one unit. An Early Bird 2 Pack is also available for $40 ($54 CAD) and there are various other packages available for three units or five units. Buyers who haven’t got a USB wall plug can receive one with an extra payment of $5 ($7 CAD).