Indian Pricing Of Nokia 3, 5, 6 Leaked Before Their Release

Indian pricing details of the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and the Nokia 6 have been leaked immediately before their official launch that’s scheduled for tomorrow, June 13. As can be seen in what’s said to be a snapshot of the phone’s retail pricing information beneath this writing, the entry-level Nokia 3 will sell for 9,990 rupees, or around $155. The more powerful Nokia 5 is said to have a price tag of 12,990 rupees, i.e. just over $200, with the same source claiming that Indian consumers will pay 15,990 rupees for the mid-range Nokia 6, which translates to a little under $250. No further details have been provided by the source and it’s understood that the aforementioned price tags aren’t starting points but finalized manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRPs), meaning that HMD Global Oy is only planning on releasing a single variant of the Nokia 6 in the South Asian country.

Following its launch in China and several other markets earlier this year, the Nokia 6 was initially offered in two versions that differ in terms of case color, RAM, and storage. The variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal flash memory was available in Tempered Blue, Copper, Silver, and Matte Black, while the Arte Black model featured 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. The Indian market is likely to receive the former model that’s available in more colors, though the Finnish phone maker might eventually decide to launch the more premium version of the Nokia 6 in the country. Apart from revealing their alleged price tags, industry sources also stated that all three Nokia-branded Android phones will start shipping to consumers on June 20, indicating that pre-orders for the devices will open as soon as tomorrow.

Several representatives of HMD previously stated that India is an extremely important market for Nokia and even claimed that the South Asian country will be the main indicator of the brand’s global success in the immediate future. While it remains to be seen whether that prediction holds true, Nokia’s interest in India is far from unprecedented, with the country being one of the largest phone markets in the world that’s estimated to reach up to 130 million device shipments over the course of this year.