Indian OnePlus 5 Units Are Manufactured Locally By OPPO

The OnePlus 5 being sold in India is manufactured and assembled in the country, and this is done by OPPO, as evidenced by the retail packaging of the Indian version of the device that clearly states the phone is manufactured by OPPO Mobiles India Private Limited. The OnePlus 5 sold in India is produced at OPPO’s new manufacturing plant in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

A number of years back, OnePlus teamed up with Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn to join the Make In India initiative. Through this partnership, Foxconn produced smartphones for OnePlus in the South Asian country. However, this is the first time OPPO has been confirmed to be producing devices for OnePlus, though this shouldn’t be too surprising considering the two are owned by the same company – BBK Electronics. In fact, OPPO recently launched two new smartphones, the R11 and R11 Plus, both of which sport a very similar dual camera setup on their rear panels compared to the OnePlus 5. On top of that, OPPO sources the cameras for the OnePlus 5 and has also joined the Make In India initiative just over a year ago, subsequently opening a local factory in the country last August. The Make In India program that was started by the Prime Minister of India has received much support from electronics manufacturers such as OPPO, Foxconn, Lenovo, Samsung, and Xiaomi. Through this initiative, manufacturers receive incentives from the government if they produce electronics in India.

The OnePlus 5 was revealed to the world just a few days back, and it has since been made available for purchase worldwide. Those residing in India may pick one up from Amazon India or from the official OnePlus India online store. The Slate Gray variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage is priced at Rs. 32,999 ($511), while the Midnight Black version with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage costs Rs. 37,999 ($589). As for everyone else who may be interested in the handset, you may purchase one directly from the OnePlus online store, or from select retailers around the world.