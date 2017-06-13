Incipio DualPro Case for BlackBerry KEYone Review

Incipio has recently released its line of cases for the BlackBerry KEYone, which includes the very popular DualPro case. This is a dual-layer case, and it’s the most protective case in Incipio’s lineup. It’s available in a few different colors, and looks quite nice on the BlackBerry KEYone. It’s available for $29.99, which makes it an affordable, yet very rugged case for the BlackBerry KEYone. But how well does it stack up on the KEYone? Let’s find out.

As mentioned, the Incipio DualPro is a dual-layer case, as you can also tell by the name. There’s a soft layer that goes against the actual phone to keep it safe, then a hard case on the outside to keep it safe from drops and such. Now the hard case isn’t glossy plastic either, it has some grip which makes it really easy to hold onto the KEYone, although the KEYone already has that grippy back, so that wasn’t an issue before anyways. The DualPro looks really nice on the KEYone, especially this navy color – although it doesn’t really look “navy” in real life, it’s almost like a dark teal version.

Incipio does have cut outs for the camera and flash on the back. Instead of using just one cutout for the entire module, Incipio uses two, one for the flash and one for the camera. There’s also cutouts at the bottom for the speaker and the USB-C port. And one more at the top for the 3.5mm headphone jack. The buttons on the left and right sides are not cutout, but they are still easy to use. The power button, volume rocker and convenience keys are easy to press on the DualPro, which is definitely good. Especially since some cases have made it tough to actually press the buttons on the sides, recently. Using the USB-C and 3.5mm headphone jack on the KEYone with the DualPro case installed is still quite easy to do. Incipio has luckily made the cutouts a bit larger than the ports, so you are able to plug in things like your charger or headphones without any issues.

Despite the curved display on the BlackBerry KEYone, Incipio is still able to cover the display, at least a little bit. There’s a slight lip over the display, which means that when you put the KEYone face down on a table, it isn’t going to damage the display. But more importantly, if it gets dropped, the display should be fully protected. The DualPro does have impact resistance and shock absorbance. Which means that the case will take the damage when the phone is dropped. Now we did not drop the KEYone inside this case, but if you do drop your KEYone, it should be fine. Not to mention the fact that the KEYone is already a pretty rugged smartphone to begin with.

The Incipio DualPro case not only makes the BlackBerry KEYone look great, but it adds some color to the device, and makes it easier to hold. While the KEYone does already have those curved edges, the DualPro does surprisingly make it feel even better in the hand. Which is a good thing. Now is the Incipio DualPro worth the $29.99 price tag? Sure is. Incipio provides high quality products. Whether it’s cases, car chargers, battery packs or anything else. And while this might be a tad more expensive than some of the other smartphone cases available for the BlackBerry KEYone, it is definitely worth picking up. If it is only for the added protection and style that it adds to the KEYone, seeing as most other cases are either pretty boring, or just not that good looking.