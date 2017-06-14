iMCO Watch Launches In India Through Yerha For $216

The iMCO Watch, previously known as the Alexa-powered CoWatch, is now launching in India for the price of 13,900 rupees, or approximately $216 at today’s conversion rate. Powered by Cronologics OS, the iMCO Watch is described by the manufacturer as the world’s first smartwatch to employ Amazon’s AI-based voice-activated assistant Alexa. In India, the device is exclusively available for purchase on Yerha.com where prospective buyers can choose between the Mineral Silver and Carbon Black color variants.

The iMCO Watch features a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display with a resolution of 400 x 400 and a pixel density of 286 pixels per inch. The device is driven by a dual-core processor clocked at 1.2GHz and features 1GB of RAM along with 8GB of flash storage. It supports Bluetooth 4.1 and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n connectivity, and can be paired with smartphones running Android 5.0 Lollipop and newer builds, or iOS 9.0 and above. The iMCO Watch also incorporates a built-in speaker and a microphone, allowing users to issue voice commands to Alexa, in addition to being dust and water resistant. Its components are wrapped in a stainless steel case weighing 1.9 ounces (54 grams), featuring a ceramic decorative ring which can be customized with various graphics. All components rely on a battery offering up to 32 hours of usage in the always-on display mode, and up to two days of life with the display turned off. The list of features also includes activity tracking, a heart rate monitor, pedometer, and a wide variety of preloaded applications including Speed Dial, Weather, and Music Control.

The iMCO Watch also comes with the IFTTT app out of the box, giving users the possibility to create chains of conditional statements, or applets, and in turn take control of a wider range of connected devices including home lighting, appliances, and more. Keep in mind that the iMCO Watch is available in India exclusively through Yerha.com where it has an estimated shipping date of 10 to 15 days. The device also ships worldwide from the official iMCO Technology online store where it carries a higher price tag of $279. More details on the company’s other products including their global availability and pricing are expected to follow later this year.