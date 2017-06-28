Images Of The Vivo X9s Surface On TENAA, Launching On July 6

The Vivo X9s and the Vivo X9s Plus will be announced on July 6, and the Vivo X9s images have just surfaced on TENAA (China’s equivalent to the FCC). Vivo actually confirmed that these two phones are coming on July 6 quite recently, and the Vivo X9s Plus got certified by TENAA back in May. The Vivo X9s did not hit TENAA just yet, well, at least its full certification listing did not appear on the site, but the images that surfaced today do reveal quite a bit of detail when it comes to the phone’s design.

The Vivo X9s will be, more or less, identical to the Vivo X9s Plus in terms of the design, we’re looking at a metal-clad smartphone here which comes with a front-facing fingerprint scanner, which doubles as a home button. The device has quite a bit of bezel on its, while its volume up, volume down and power / lock keys are placed on the right. Antenna bands are visible on the top and bottom of this device’s back, and the phone comes with a single rear-facing camera. The company’s branding is present on the back, and this will be a mid-range smartphone it seems. It is still unknown what specs exactly can we expect here, but chances are it will be quite similar to its predecessor, the Vivo X9 in terms of specs. The Vivo X9 features a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, 4GB of RAM and the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core processor. Now, the Vivo X9s will probably retain that very same display size and resolution, while it will ship with 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and chances are that Vivo plans to bump up its processor model here. The Vivo X9s could ship with the Snapdragon 660 64-bit octa-core processor by Qualcomm, but we won’t know for sure until Vivo actually introduces this phone.

Having said that, the Vivo X9s will ship with Android Nougat out of the box, while you’ll get Vivo’s third-party skin on top of Google’s OS. This smartphone will pack in a battery that will be at least 3,000mAh in size, and it remains to be seen what we’ll get in the camera department, but it’s possible that we’ll get the same cameras as on the Vivo X9s Plus. This means that the Vivo X9s will sport a 16-megapixel shooter on the back, and two cameras on the front, 20-megapixel and 8-megapixel units.