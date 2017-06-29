iFixit Tears Down the Amazon Echo Show

The Amazon Echo Show began shipping this week, and iFixit has already town down the new device to see what’s inside and if there might be any surprises hanging around. The Echo Show is Amazon’s latest Alexa-enabled device, and it’s basically an Echo with a display on the front. Which really opens up a whole new avenue for using Alexa, seeing as most of the other devices don’t have a built-in display.

Tearing down the Amazon Echo Show, iFixit found the 7-inch 1024×600 display to be pretty similar to the Fire Tablet’s display. It’s a low resolution display, but remember this isn’t a device that you’ll be using right in front of you. There are also two 2-inch stereo speakers and it is powered by Intel’s Atom X5-Z8350 processor, which is clocked at 1.95GHz. There’s a 5-megapixel camera around the front, above the display, which is also pretty low-resolution, but this is meant for some quick video calls, not selfies. There are also 8 microphones included, so it can hear you call out for Alexa. iFixit also found that there is a SanDisk nand 8GB embedded flash drive inside the Echo Show. Which is going to mostly be used for storing your account and WiFi information. Since there’s really no need to store things like music, offline on the Echo Show. There is also a Broadcom radio inside for both WiFi and Bluetooth, this means that users will still be able to stream music over Bluetooth with the Echo Show.

iFixit gave the Amazon Echo Show a 4 out of 10 for repairability, which is pretty low, but it is higher than most smartphones these days, surprisingly. iFixit did note that the buttons will get the most wear and tear and they are soldered to the circuitry in the Echo Show, which is going to make replacing them pretty difficult, but those are also buttons that users will likely never use, since they will likely only interact with the touchscreen or with their voice to Alexa. You can check out the entire iFixit teardown from the source link down below. There is also a repair guide available for those that want to do some DIY.