Huami Teases New Youth-Focused Wearable, Reveals Launch Date

Huami, the Chinese wearable manufacturer and the maker of the Xiaomi Mi Band series is reportedly preparing a new smartwatch or wristband for the consumer market. The product’s existence was recently confirmed by the founder and CEO of Huami, Huang Wang, through his official account on China’s Sina Weibo network, where Mr. Wang revealed that the upcoming wearable will hold enough battery life for up to a month of usage. Details on the product’s specifications are scarce but the device is expected to be officially unveiled next Tuesday, July 4.

Aside from the wearable’s battery life and unveiling date, CEO Huang Wang also revealed in a separate post on Weibo that the upcoming product – which is referred to as a “youth version” of a smartwatch – will be available along with five or six different types of wrist straps, although it’s unclear if the straps will only be available in different colors or if they will be made from various materials as well. Furthermore, the CEO added that the wearable will be launched in three or four colors; however he wasn’t specific as to what these flavors will be. Either way, other reports indicate that the upcoming Huami wrist device will offer a higher-than-average level of durability, and lastly, it will reportedly take advantage of built-in GPS connectivity.

While the wearable at hand is expected to be announced next week, an official teaser image published previously by Huami invited fans of the brand to a second unveiling event taking place two days later on July 6. On that day, the company is expected to unveil a new fitness-oriented gadget which is likely to come in the form of a wristband, and there have also been speculations that the device in question could be the Xiaomi Mi Band 3. This would imply that the “youth version” of whatever wearable will be unveiled on July 4 might not be part of the Mi Band line-up, or perhaps the product will be a Mi Band 3 variant designed for a younger audience. In any case, given that the upcoming Huami wearable promises up to one month of battery life, chances are that it won’t be a fully-fledged smartwatch and instead it could be a fitness band regardless of whether or not it will bear the Xiaomi Mi Band moniker. More details on the matter should be available no later than next week.