HTC U11’s First Software Update Brings ‘System Enhancements’

The HTC U11 just started selling in North America, and it seems like HTC is already pushing a software update for the device. According to HTC’s US website, the update is already on its way, and it will upgrade your phone’s software to version 1.11.617.3. HTC did not share an extensive changelog for this update, though, all the company listed under new changes is ‘System Enhancements’, which suggests that the company is patching up some bugs with this update, and probably bringing some optimizations as well.

Now, according to some reports by users, this update will fix issues with Android Pay, and other apps which are using SafetyNet, so that’s great news if you’re using Android Pay. Now, the phone will let you know when the update is ready to install, but if you’re eager to check for yourself, you’ll need to navigate to All apps -> Settings -> About and then select ‘Software updates’. After you do that, you’ll need to tap the ‘Check now’ option, and then ‘Download’. Do keep in mind that your phone might reboot several times during the upgrade process, so don’t panic if that happens. Also, you’ll need to make sure that you have at least 35 percent battery left on the HTC U11 if you want to update it, otherwise, you’ll need to connect the device to a charger. Now, there’s a way for you to manually update the HTC U11 if that’s what you want, you will need to download HTC’s Sync Manager and install the RUU file yourself. If you’d like to get more info regarding manual installation, HTC explains it step-by-step, all you have to do is follow the source link down below.

The HTC U11 was announced last month by the company, and it is made out of metal and glass. This phone sports a 5.5-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) display, along with 4GB / 6GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of native storage, depending on the market. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC fuels this smartphone, and a 3,000mAh non-removable battery is also a part of this package. A 12-megapixel OIS snapper can be found on the back of this smartphone, and Android 7.1 Nougat comes pre-installed with HTC’s Sense. If you’d like to know more about the HTC U11, check out our official announcement of this smartphone.