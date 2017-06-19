HTC U11 in Solar Red Launches in the US Tomorrow

The HTC U11 was announced in May, launched in the US in June and now the company is bringing the most anticipated color to the US. Which is the Solar Red color. It was seen at the company’s launch event in Taiwan last month, and quickly became the most talked about color, largely due to the way the glass finish looks. The HTC U11 did not launch with the Solar Red color here in the US, but that’s about to change. The Solar Red model goes up for pre-order tonight at midnight EST, and there’s no word on when it will actually be shipping, just yet.

HTC’s U11 is the company’s latest flagship smartphone, and it sports a large 5.5-inch Quad HD Super LCD display, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There is a micro SD card slot inside that allows for expanding the storage. It does have a 3000mAh battery inside, which does have support for Quick Charge 3.0 – surprisingly it has the Snapdragon 835 but does not support Quick Charge 4.0. But the headlining feature of the HTC U11 is the Edge Sense feature. And that’s the feature that allows you to essentially squeeze the sides of the phone to do different tasks like opening the camera and such. It’s a pretty interesting feature, but perhaps not one that would make people want to buy this phone, alone.

The HTC U11 in Solar Red isn’t the only news HTC has to share today. It is also discounting a number of other products in the US through June 29th. The HTC U Ultra is now down to $629, that’s $130 off of its regular price. The HTC 10 gets $200 shaved off, bringing it to just $399 and the HTC BOLT gets $100 taken off, bringing it to just $500. All accessories are going to be 50% off when you buy a smartphone through HTC’s website, and the JBL Reflect Aware C headphones are also 50% off, coming down to just $99.99. So it’s a good time to check out HTC’s website for some sweet deals, especially if you are in need of a new smartphone, there are some good options available here.