HTC U11 Reportedly Selling Well & Better Than One M9, HTC 10

The HTC U11 has seen ‘strong sales’ since its debut, according to HTC. This comes from a report out of Focus Taiwan, which credits comments attributed to HTC’s Smartphone and Connected Device President, Chang Chia-lin. The executive was noted going on to explain that the HTC U11 is not only selling well, but those sales are actually greater than the sales noted for the HTC 10 before, and the HTC One M9 before that. Suggesting that the HTC U11 is so far proving to be more popular compared to the previous two generational outings. The level of demand for the HTC U11 has resulted in a backlog of orders in a number of regions, including the US. Something which the HTC executive noted is unlikely to be remedied until next month, early July.

The report also picks up that during the same shareholders meeting, HTC’s Chairwoman, Cher Wang, added that results declared next year will prove to be ‘satisfactory.’ With Wang adding that HTC’s entrance to the VR market is opening up new and exciting opportunities for the company. The suggestion being that providing HTC is able to meet the noted demand for the HTC U11, then those sales coupled with the general sales of HTC Vive, should contribute to a good 2017 overall. Which is in contrast to the results HTC announced earlier in this year, relevant to last year.

The HTC U11 did only become available to buy in select regions in May of this year. So in spite of the reportedly good start, it is still very early in its life cycle and will likely need to continue generating sales well beyond the next few months. Which is a time-frame that means it will also have to endure the release of other high-profile smartphones, such as the OnePlus 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Of course, the HTC U11 does come with a unique selling point compared to the rest of the flagship crop, due to its inclusion of ‘Edge Sensors.’ These sensors allow certain aspects of the phone to be controlled by simply squeezing the sides. However, recently the HTC U11 did meet some criticism when YouTuber, JerryRigEverything, found the display not to be quite as durable as it could be. Specifically that it was unable to survive the now-infamous ‘bend test.’