HTC U11 Out Of Stock In The US, On Official Site And Amazon

The HTC U11 was launched in the United States late last week through Amazon, Sprint, and the company’s official website, and after only a couple of days of market availability it looks like the smartphone is now out of stock on HTC’s online store as well as Amazon, though a couple of color variants are still available through the aforementioned retail channel. Prospective buyers in the US can also check for the handset in Sprint’s brick and mortar stores where availability will vary, however at the moment there doesn’t seem to be a way to acquire the new Sapphire Blue HTC U11 online.

Whether the HTC U11 is out of stock due to unexpectedly high demand or for other reasons is unknown, however at the very moment the smartphone has a new shipping date on the company’s website of anywhere between 2-4 weeks, for both the unlocked model compatible with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless, as well as for the variant launched on Sprint’s network. Keep in mind that shipping dates are not set in stone and may be subject to change. Additionally, it’s worth noting that while all three color variants including Sapphire Blue, Amazing Silver, and Brilliant Black are out of stock on HTC’s online store, the silver and black color options are still available for purchase through Amazon in the US for the price of $649. As for what the HTC U11 has to offer for the price, the Taiwanese company’s latest flagship phone is equipped with a 5.5-inch Super LCD5 display with a screen-to-body ratio of 71.4 percent and a resolution of 2560 x 1440, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip (SoC) housing eight Kryo cores employing big.LITTLE architecture, and an Adreno 540 graphics chip. In the US the smartphone carries 4GB of RAM and 64GB of on-board memory expandable via microSD.

Hardware specifications aside, HTC is attempting to make the HTC U11 a more attractive option by coupling the device with a pair of noise canceling USonic earbuds which work hand-in-hand with HTC’s audio profiles. Furthermore, the HTC U11 is the first HTC smartphone to introduce Edge Sense, allowing users to squeeze the smartphone in order to launch specific features and applications. It’s also wrapped in a striking glass exterior and promises water resistance with IP67 protection. Having said that, the HTC U11 offers a variety of interesting features for gadget enthusiasts, and hopefully, the device will be back in stock soon for prospective buyers residing in the US. Until then, keep in mind that the unlocked black and silver variants are still available through Amazon, at least at the time of writing.