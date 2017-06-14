HTC U11 Can Be Used On Verizon Even Without CDMA Support

The unlocked version of the HTC U11 can be used on Verizon’s network even if the device does not support its legacy CDMA network. The support for Verizon’s network is confirmed by HTC’s public relations chief Jeff Gordon in a response to a consumer asking how the HTC U11 is used on the network of the largest wireless carrier in the US. While the device does not support the legacy CDMA networks like CDMA2000, EV-DO, and 1xRTT, the device is capable of pushing calls over Verizon’s LTE network. By using the LTE network, HTC U11 can also bring a far better and clearer calling experience as the calls through the VoLTE service.

In the previous years, smartphones need to support legacy networks like CDMA and GSM in order for the device to be used everywhere even just for basic handset functions like making calls and sending SMS messages. However, the wireless carriers in the United States now saturate the country with extensive LTE networks. In the case of Verizon, its subscribers pulled in LTE signals nearly 90% of the time in certain areas. This information likely prompted HTC to advertise that its flagship device can be used on Verizon’s network since its subscribers are going to get LTE signals most of the time anyway. In addition, Verizon has also publicly stated that it plans to shut down its 2G CDMA network by December 2019 and its EV-DO service a few years after that. Shutting down the legacy networks will allow Verizon to deploy LTE or 5G networks on the refarmed CDMA frequencies.

HTC U11 is the newest flagship offering from the Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer. Its major defining feature is its Edge Sense feature, which uses pressure sensors at the sides of the device to detect its user’s squeezes. The smartphone maker has also decided to ditch its trademark metal unibody design in favor of the new build comprised of metal sides and a glass back. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 835 chipset, the latest flagship offering from Qualcomm. The device sports a 5.5-inch QHD LCD display and a 12-megapixel rear camera. The device is sold in two variants, with one variant available with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal flash storage and the other variant sold with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal flash storage. In the United States, the device is available unlocked on its website for $649. The HTC U11 can also be purchased through the wireless carrier Sprint.