HTC U11 Announced In India With Snapdragon 835, 6GB Of RAM

The HTC U11 has just landed to India, about a month after it was announced globally. The HTC U11 is HTC’s 2017 flagship, this handset is made out of metal and glass, and its sides are squeezable, which essentially means you can apply some pressure on the sides in order to trigger certain actions on the phone, like launching the camera, taking pictures, firing up the sound recorder, and so on. Having said that, India is getting the 6GB RAM variant of the HTC U11, not the regular 4GB RAM model, read on.

Aside from the boost in RAM and storage departments, this is the regular HTC U11 that was announced last month. Aside from the 6GB RAM part that we’ve already mentioned, this variant of the HTC U11 also packs in 128GB of flash storage, which you can expand up to 2TB via a microSD card. This handset is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, which comes with the Adreno 540 GPU for graphics. The device sports a 12-megapixel UltraPixel 3 camera (1.4um pixel size, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, UltraSpeed Autofocus, 4K video recording with 3D audio) on the back, and a 16-megapixel shooter is available on the front side of the device. IP67 certification for water and dust resistance is also a part of this package, and the HTC U11 comes with a 3,000mAh non-removable battery (Quick Charge 3.0 is included here as well). The HTC U11 packs in two SIM card slots, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on this device, along with HTC’s Sense UI. The HTC U11 features a fingerprint scanner below the display, which serves as a home key as well. Type-C USB port is located on the bottom of the phone, and the company’s BoomSound speakers are back, while you can also record 3D audio on this phone thanks to its 4 microphones.

Those of you who are interested in getting this phone in India should know that it comes in Brilliant Black and Amazing Silver color variants, and that it costs Rs. 51,990 ($805) in the country. The device will become available across the country by the end of this month.