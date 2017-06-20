HTC U Ultra, HTC 10 & HTC Bolt Are Now On Sale In The US

The HTC U11 is the HTC-branded smartphone most people are interested in at the moment, but the company has decided to attract some attention to its other phones in the US by offering considerable discounts for them. The company has discounted three of its smartphones, the HTC U Ultra, the HTC 10 and the HTC Bolt. These three smartphones are currently selling for $629, $499 and $500, respectively, which means that they are discounted by $120, $200 and $100, respectively.

All of these devices are unlocked, and are currently available from HTC’s official US website. If you opt to purchase one of these smartphones, you will also get a free gift (unknown), and the same can be said for shipping. On top of all that, HTC is offering a 50 percent discount on all accessories if you opt to purchase one of these devices. Do keep in mind that this offer is valid until June 29 at 8:59PM PDT, just in case you’re planning to get any of these devices. The HTC U Ultra is HTC’s most powerful phablet, this handset was announced earlier this year, and it’s quite similar to the HTC U11 as far as the design is concerned. The HTC U Ultra actually sports a secondary display above its main panel, and it is fueled by the Snapdragon 821 SoC. This handset also packs in 4GB of RAM, and 64GB / 128GB of expandable storage. The HTC U Ultra sports a 5.7-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) display, and if you’d like to know more about this smartphone, feel free to check out our full review. The HTC 10, on the other hand, is the company’s flagship smartphone for last year, and it’s considerably more compact than the HTC U Ultra. This handset sports a 5.2-inch QHD display, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. This phone is fueled by the Snapdragon 820 64-bit quad-core SoC, and a 3,000mAh non-removable battery is also a part of this package. A 12-megapixel OIS snapper is placed on the back of the HTC 10, and a 5-megapixel snapper can be found on its front side.

The HTC Bolt comes with a 5.5-inch QHD display, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. This handset is fueled by the Snapdragon 810 processor, and sports a 16-megapixel OIS shooter on the back. A 3,200mAh non-removable battery is also included in this package, and so is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The HTC Bolt is made out of metal, and it is resistant to both water and dust.